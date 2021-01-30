Antetokounmpo finished with 38 points (15-27 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 boards, five assists, two steals and two blocks in 39 minutes of a 131-126 loss to the Pelicans on Friday.

Antetokounmpo had another well-rounded night, locking in his fifth straight double-double in the contest. The reigning MVP's scoring was up, but his assists and boards actually fell to a low during his double-double streak. He'll next take on Charlotte on Saturday.