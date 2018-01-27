Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Drops 41-13-7 line on Brooklyn

Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 41 points (14-20 FG, 10-11 FT, 3-3 3PT), 13 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks in a 116-91 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

After missing the two previous games due to a knee issue, Antetokounmpo was back and obviously fully healthy. These 41 points were Antetokounmpo's second-highest total of the season, as it was one of his best all-around lines of his career. That's the sort of upside he provides and it's no surprise he went off against a putrid defense like the Brooklyn Nets. To further prove that Antetokounmpo was feeling it in this game, he set a season-high in three's made, as he was a perfect 3-for-3 from long range.