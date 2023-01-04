Antetokounmpo finished with 55 points (20-33 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 15-16 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 123-113 victory over the Wizards.

Antetokounmpo had his way in the post on the way to 55 points, as he shot 60.6 percent from the field while also securing a double-digit rebounding night. The star forward has totaled 43 points or more in each of his last three contests, averaging an eye-popping 47.7 points, 17.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.3 steals over this brief stretch.