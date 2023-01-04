Antetokounmpo finished with a career-high 55 points (20-33 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 15-16 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 123-113 victory over the Wizards.

Antetokounmpo has now cleared the 40-point threshold in three consecutive games, and he did so Tuesday with nearly flawless shooting from the free-throw line. That's not a common occurrence for Antetokounmpo, who was converting from the charity stripe at an ugly 64.5 percent clip heading into Tuesday. Because he's likely to remain a liability in that area while often logging double-digit attempts per game, Antetokounmpo probably doesn't have a path to being the No. 1 player in eight- or nine-category leagues, but fantasy managers won't complain if he continues to score at will like he has over the past three contests.