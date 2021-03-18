Antetokounmpo tallied 32 points (13-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 15 rebounds and five assists over 43 minutes in Wednesday's overtime win over the 76ers.

Antetokounmpo scored just four points in the first half before blowing up for 28 in the second half and OT. While his triple-double-streak ended at three, Antetokounmpo managed to grab a double-double and pace the Bucks in both points and rebounds. On top of his triple-double streak coming to an end, his consecutive games in which Antetokounmpo recorded a block came to a conclusion at eight.