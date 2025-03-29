Antetokounmpo racked up 30 points (11-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-11), nine rebounds and seven assists across 35 minutes during Friday's loss to the Knicks.

Antetokounmpo continues to shoulder the scoring load for the Bucks with Damian Lillard (calf) sidelined indefinitely. The superstar big man has scored 30 or more points in three straight games. However, only one of those games was a win for Milwaukee, getting the best of the Kings on March 22.