Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dynamic return against Hawks

Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 33 points (9-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 14-19 FT) while adding six rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 133-114 win over the Hawks.

After missing a game due to a minor hip issue, Antetokounmpo was right back in MVP form in his return. He's scored 25 or more points in 11 of his last 14 games, while the six boards was actually his worst performance in that category all season.