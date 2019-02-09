Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Efficient double-double in win
Antetokounmpo finished with 29 points (13-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds, five assists, and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 122-107 win over the Mavericks.
Antetokounmpo shook off knee soreness to post another impressive double-double. He has logged 38 double-doubles through 51 appearances this season, and his previous best was 42 through 75 games in 2017-18. Despite averaging fewer field goal attempts per game than last year, Antetokounmpo is contributing career highs in points, rebounds, and assists per game while connecting on a career-best field goal percentage.
