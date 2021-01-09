Antetokounmpo tallied 35 points (14-25 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block in 33 minutes in the Bucks 131-118 loss to the Jazz.

Antetokounmpo has now scored at least 25 points in five consecutive games while shooting better than 50 percent in four of the five contests. The one negative has been the fact that he has now failed to record double-digit rebounds now in three straight outings.