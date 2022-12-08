Antetokounmpo racked up 35 points (12-19 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 126-113 win over the Kings.
Antetokoumpo has scored at least 30 points in eight straight games, a streak that represents the longest of his stellar career. In addition to averaging 35.9 points during that eight-game stretch, Antetokounmpo is chipping in 9.6 boards, 5.9 assists and 1.0 three-pointers while shooting 60.7 percent from the field and a palatable 70.8 percent from the charity stripe.
