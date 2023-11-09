Antetokounmpo was ejected from Wednesday's game against Detroit after receiving his second technical foul, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo was assessed the final tech after staring down Isaiah Stewart following a dunk. He'll finish the contest with 15 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks across 22 minutes. For the remainder of Wednesday's tilt, expect Bobby Portis, MarJon Beauchamp and Andre Jackson to receive more opportunities. Antetokounmpo should be back in action Thursday at Indiana.