Antetokounmpo was ejected during the second quarter of Tuesday's game against the Wizards for headbutting Moritz Wagner, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo and Wagner had been physical all game and, at one point, Wagner drew a charge on Antetokounmpo, which last season's MVP believed to be the wrong call. Coach Mike Budenholzer proceeded to challenge the call and, during the break, Antetokounmpo approached Wagner. After some talking, Antetokounmpo headbutted Wagner and was ejected from the contest. It's unclear what the ramifications will be from the league, but it would not be surprising if Antetokounmpo was suspended for multiple games, possibly into the postseason.