Antetokounmpo racked up 31 points (12-26 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-13 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in a 118-109 win over the 76ers on Tuesday.

Antetokounmpo shredded Philadelphia inside without Joel Embiid (COVID-19 protocol), generating a few highlight-worthy slams and coast-to-coast breaks. His shooting percentages have dipped across the board, but that could be rectified when Khris Middleton (COVID-19 protocol) returns. Antetokounmpo has scored 25 points in eight straight games and will look to stay hot against the Knicks on Wednesday.