Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Enormous double-double in win

Antetokounmpo totaled 39 points (15-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes in the Bucks' win over the Celtics on Monday.

Antetokounmpo came away with a monster effort in Monday's win, propelling the Bucks to a 3-1 series lead over Boston. He put up huge numbers in the scoring and rebounding columns while continuing to shoot with improved efficiency from the floor and from downtown. A home win on Wednesday will punch the Bucks' ticket to the conference finals, so expect Antetokounmpo to come out aggressive from the tip.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...