Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Enormous double-double in win
Antetokounmpo totaled 39 points (15-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes in the Bucks' win over the Celtics on Monday.
Antetokounmpo came away with a monster effort in Monday's win, propelling the Bucks to a 3-1 series lead over Boston. He put up huge numbers in the scoring and rebounding columns while continuing to shoot with improved efficiency from the floor and from downtown. A home win on Wednesday will punch the Bucks' ticket to the conference finals, so expect Antetokounmpo to come out aggressive from the tip.
