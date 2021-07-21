Antetokounmpo registered 50 points (16-25 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 17-19 FT), 14 rebounds, five blocks and two assists across 42 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Suns.

Antetokounmpo delivered one of the best games of his career -- which is saying a lot for a two-time MVP winner -- when the Bucks needed him the most, as he was nearly flawless in the win that gave Milwaukee their first title in 50 years. The star forward, who was named Finals MVP after averaging 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.2 steals per game in the series against the Suns, was nearly perfect on both ends of the court and came up big for the Bucks time and time again, whether it was blocking shots, cooperating defensively or carrying the team offensively. The best proof of his impact is the fact that he scored nearly 50 percent of his team's total points. Without a doubt, Antetokounmpo should be a first-round pick in most drafts for next season since he continues to establish himself as one of the most dominant players in the league -- as well as being an absolute fantasy stud in all formats.