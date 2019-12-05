Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Erupts for 35 in Detroit

Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 35 points (12-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT) while adding nine rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 127-103 win over the Pistons.

It's the fourth time in the last six games Giannis has dropped 30 or more points, and the Bucks have now won 13 straight -- the franchise's longest winning streak since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was roaming the paint in Milwaukee. The 24-year-old continues to get better, and Antetokounmpo is averaging career highs in points, boards and three-pointers as he has his sights set on his second consecutive MVP award.