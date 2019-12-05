Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Erupts for 35 in Detroit
Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 35 points (12-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT) while adding nine rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 127-103 win over the Pistons.
It's the fourth time in the last six games Giannis has dropped 30 or more points, and the Bucks have now won 13 straight -- the franchise's longest winning streak since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was roaming the paint in Milwaukee. The 24-year-old continues to get better, and Antetokounmpo is averaging career highs in points, boards and three-pointers as he has his sights set on his second consecutive MVP award.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Another dominant showing•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dominant in 20 minutes•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Playing Saturday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Saturday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Free throw woes continue in victory•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 50 points in win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.