Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Erupts for 35 in Game 1 loss
Antetokounmpo scored 35 points (11-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 13-16 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 45 minutes during Sunday's 113-107 overtime loss to the Celtics in Game 1.
He fouled out late in the extra frame, but otherwise Antetokounmpo did just about everything he could to lead the Bucks to an upset win, posting a personal postseason high in points. The 23-year-old has actually scored 30 or more in three straight playoff contests dating back to last season's first-round loss to the Raptors. Expect another big performance Tuesday in Game 2.
