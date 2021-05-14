Antetokounmpo tallied 40 points (14-18 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 11-16 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists and a steal over 35 minutes Thursday in a 142-133 win over Indiana.

Antetokounmpo dominated a short-handed Pacers squad, making an ultra-efficient 14-of-18 shots and leading all players with 15 boards. Many of his baskets came on powerful dunks, though he also converted his lone three-point attempt. The superstar forward notched his second straight double-double and reached the 40-point mark for the second time in May. In his eighth NBA campaign, Antetokounmpo has further established his place as one of the league's top all-around performers. He is averaging 28.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks on the season.