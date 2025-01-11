Antetokounmpo finished Friday's 109-106 victory over the Magic with 41 points (19-29 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-10 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals across 37 minutes.

It was Antetokounmpo's best scoring effort since Nov. 30, when he poured in 42 against the Wizards. The 30-year-old superstar has reeled off six straight double-doubles since returning from a four-game absence due to backs spasms and an illness, giving him 26 on the season in 30 appearances, and he's averaged 27.5 points, 13.0 boards, 6.5 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals over that stretch while shooting 55.8 percent from the floor. Free throws remain an issue for him, however -- he's managed a rough 45.7 percent mark from the charity stripe during those six games.