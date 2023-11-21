Antetokounmpo notched 42 points (20-23 FG, 2-6 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Monday's 142-129 victory over the Wizards.

That's four straight wins for the Bucks, and Antetokounmpo has been the driving force behind it. He has scored at least 35 points in five of his last six games, and he has pulled down double digit rebounds in five of those games as well. He has also been red hot from the field, shooting 71.1 percent during that six-game stretch.