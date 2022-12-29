Antetokounmpo closed with 45 points (17-39 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 11-17 FT), 22 rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 42 minutes during Wednesday's 119-113 overtime loss to the Bulls.

Antetokounmpo dominated in the post and on the glass in this one, and he was able lock in from the field in the second half. He converted on nine of 14 attempts from the field while securing eight of 10 boards on the defensive end in 20 second-half minutes. Antetokounmpo has now put up 34 points or more in each of his last five appearances.