Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Erupts for game-high 31 against Knicks
Antetokounmpo scored 31 points (13-29 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Monday's 124-113 win over the Knicks.
He's been all but unstoppable so far, scoring 25 or more points with at least 15 boards, four dimes and one block in all three games -- not coincidentally, all Milwaukee victories. Monday's three-pointer was also Antetokounmpo's first in 12 attempts, and after shooting a career-high 30.7 percent from beyond the arc in 2017-18, he seems determined to make that a consistent part of his offensive arsenal this season.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Big night in Friday's win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Teases triple-double in Opening Night win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out for rest Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-double in preseason win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play, start preseason opener•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Expects to play Wednesday•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...