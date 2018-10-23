Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Erupts for game-high 31 against Knicks

Antetokounmpo scored 31 points (13-29 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Monday's 124-113 win over the Knicks.

He's been all but unstoppable so far, scoring 25 or more points with at least 15 boards, four dimes and one block in all three games -- not coincidentally, all Milwaukee victories. Monday's three-pointer was also Antetokounmpo's first in 12 attempts, and after shooting a career-high 30.7 percent from beyond the arc in 2017-18, he seems determined to make that a consistent part of his offensive arsenal this season.