Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Erupts for game-high 32 in Saturday's win

Antetokounmpo scored 32 points (14-24 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-7 FT) while adding five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 111-104 win over the Magic.

It's the 17th time this season he's hit for 30 or more points, but this still counts as something of a disappointing performance for the Bucks' franchise player -- the five boards were his lowest total in over a month, and he'd averaged 10.9 rebounds (along with 25.2 points, 4.7 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals) in the 15 games prior to Saturday. Expect Antetokounmpo to resume his dominance on the glass Tuesday at home against the Hawks.