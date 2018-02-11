Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Erupts for game-high 32 in Saturday's win
Antetokounmpo scored 32 points (14-24 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-7 FT) while adding five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 111-104 win over the Magic.
It's the 17th time this season he's hit for 30 or more points, but this still counts as something of a disappointing performance for the Bucks' franchise player -- the five boards were his lowest total in over a month, and he'd averaged 10.9 rebounds (along with 25.2 points, 4.7 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals) in the 15 games prior to Saturday. Expect Antetokounmpo to resume his dominance on the glass Tuesday at home against the Hawks.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Paces team with double-double Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Posts full line in Tuesday's win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Expects to be OK after ankle scare•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Departs after rolling ankle•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...