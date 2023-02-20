Antetokounmpo (wrist) started Sunday night's All-Star Game but exited after playing only the first 20 seconds.

Due to a wrist injury sustained just before the break, the two-time MVP's status was up in the air heading into Sunday. While he started the game -- notably sporting a wrap on his right wrist -- Antetokounmpo played only the first possession before committing a take foul and immediately returning to the bench. It appears as though this was the plan heading into the All-Star Game, so Antetokounmpo should continue to be considered day-to-day until the Bucks provide more clarity. Milwaukee resumes play Friday against Miami.