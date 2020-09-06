Antetokounmpo exited Sunday's Game 4 versus the Heat with an apparent ankle injury, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Antetokounmpo was considered a game-time decision heading into this contest due to a right ankle injury, and he appeared to aggravate the same ankle Sunday. The star forward was in visible pain, but he was able to shoot his free throws before walking to the locker room under his own power.