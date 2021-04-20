Antetokounmpo left Monday's game against the Suns with a leg cramp, freelance basketball reporter Kane Pitman reports.

Antetokounmpo went down in overtime with the cramp. He was spotted trying to walk it off near Milwaukee's bunch, but he was unable to return. After the loss, head coach Mike Budenholzer stated that the reigning MVP might have been able to come back into the contest, but the team was looking at the bigger picture and didn't want to risk further injury, per Pitman. Antetokounmpo figures to be ready to go Thursday against the 76ers.