Antetokounmpo exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent groin injury in the second quarter of Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo grabbed at his groin before committing a foul and checking out of the game with 3:03 remaining in the second quarter. If the superstar is unable to return, Bobby Portis, Amir Coffey and Gary Trent are candidates for increased minutes the rest of the way.