Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Pacers.

After shooting 34.4 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from the free-throw line over a stretch of three straight games, Antetokounmpo has sat out the Bucks' subsequent two contests with what the Bucks have termed as left knee soreness. The knee issue is something that Antetokounmpo will likely have to manage moving forward, but he seems to have made enough progress during his time off to give it a go as the Bucks open a three-game week. Milwaukee will finish out a back-to-back set Tuesday against the Raptors, so Antetokounmpo could be a candidate to sit out that contest.