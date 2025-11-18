Antetokounmpo sustained a low-grade left groin strain and will miss 1-2 weeks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Antetokounmpo sustained the left groin injury in the second quarter of Monday's loss to the Cavaliers and is now set to miss an extended period. With the superstar sidelined, Kyle Kuzma, Bobby Portis, Gary Trent and Jericho Sims are candidates for increased minutes, while Ryan Rollins will likely take on more playmaking duties. Antetokounmpo's absence is a huge blow to the Bucks, as the two-time MVP has averaged 31.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 blocks per game in 13 regular-season appearances.