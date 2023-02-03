Antetokounmpo (knee) is expected to play Thursday against the Clippers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo was listed as probable, so there was never much doubt about his playing status. He's been on quite the tear over the past four games, scoring 30-plus in each outing, so make sure you've got him active.
