Mike Budenholzer said he's expecting Giannis Antetokounmpo (hand) to play Monday against the Kings, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo got through his pregame routine without issue, so it looks like he'll be returning from a three-game absence Monday evening. With Giannis back, expect Bobby Portis to return to the second unit where his minutes will likely dip back to the mid-20s.