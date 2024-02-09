Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Hornets.
Antetokounmpo will likely continue to play through his nagging knee injury Friday. The superstar forward is enjoying arguably the best year of his career, shooting a career-high 61.0 percent from the field while averaging 31.1 points per contest.
