Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the Mavericks due to a right knee injury management.
Antetokounmpo missed Wednesday's game with a calf injury, but it appears the Bucks are monitoring his knee on the second leg of a back-to-back Saturday. While the superstar forward is expected to suit up, it wouldn't be surprising for him to play limited minutes.
