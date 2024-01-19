Antetokounmpo (shoulder) is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the Pistons.
Antetokounmpo is expected to return to action Saturday after missing Milwaukee's previous contest due to a right shoulder contusion. If the superstar forward is upgraded to available, he will likely reclaim his starting spot from Andre Jackson.
