Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Expected to play despite foot injury

Antetokounmpo is probable for Saturday's game against the Nets due to left foot soreness.

Antetokounmpo evidently picked up a minor injury during Thursday's win over the Knicks, although he should be healthy enough to take the court. Expect final confirmation on his status as tipoff approaches.

More News
Our Latest Stories