Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Expected to play despite foot injury
Antetokounmpo is probable for Saturday's game against the Nets due to left foot soreness.
Antetokounmpo evidently picked up a minor injury during Thursday's win over the Knicks, although he should be healthy enough to take the court. Expect final confirmation on his status as tipoff approaches.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Packs stat sheet in win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Puts up 30 at MSG•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Lackluster effort Saturday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Drops 30 points in Friday's win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Produces across board in win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores team-high 32 points•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...