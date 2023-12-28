Antetokounmpo (calf) is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers.
Antetokounmpo continues to deal with a left calf injury but hasn't missed a game since Nov. 15. With the superstar forward expected to suit up Friday, there is no indication he will be on a minutes restriction.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Comes close to triple-double•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Good to go•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 32 points in loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Cleared to play•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Gets probable tag•