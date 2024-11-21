Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Pacers.
Antetokounmpo continues to deal with left knee tendinopathy but is expected to play through it Friday. The superstar forward is unlikely to operate on a minutes restriction, as he has played at least 30 minutes in all 14 of his appearances this season.
