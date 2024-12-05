Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Celtics.
Antetokounmpo is expected to make his fourth straight appearance Friday despite continuing to deal with right patella tendinopathy. The superstar forward logged 36 minutes in his most recent outing, so he is unlikely to operate on a minutes restriction.
