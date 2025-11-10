Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Expected to play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Monday's game against Dallas.
Despite logging 36 minutes during Sunday's 122-115 loss to the Rockets, Antetokounmpo is expected to be available for the second half of the Bucks' back-to-back. The superstar forward has averaged 33.8 points, 12.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.1 blocks in 32.3 minutes per contest over nine games this season.
