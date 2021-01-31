Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable for Monday's matchup against Portland.

The reigning MVP took a hit to the knee during Saturday's loss to the Hornets, but it doesn't look to be anything serious, as he's listed on the injury report with just a right knee contusion. Antetokounmpo has played well above his usual level of minutes lately, averaging 37.8 per game over the Bucks' last six contests. He finished Saturday's loss with 34 points, 18 boards, nine assists and one block in 39 minutes.