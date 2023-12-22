Antetokounmpo (foot) is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the Knicks.
Antetokounmpo continues to deal with a right midfoot sprain but is expected to play through it Saturday. The superstar forward is putting up yet another MVP-caliber campaign while shooting a career-high 60.3 percent from the field.
