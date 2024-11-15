Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo should once again play through right patella tendinopathy. He posted 59 points (21-34 FG), 14 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals in 44 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 overtime win over the Pistons and has recorded a double-double in 10 of 11 appearances so far this season.