Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo should once again play through right patella tendinopathy. He posted 59 points (21-34 FG), 14 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals in 44 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 overtime win over the Pistons and has recorded a double-double in 10 of 11 appearances so far this season.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Season-high 59 points in win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Delivers team-high 23 in win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Gets green light Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable for Tuesday•