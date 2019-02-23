Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Expected to play Saturday
Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves due to right knee soreness.
Antetokounmpo carried the same tag into Thursday's win over the Celtics, though he ended up playing and exploding for 30 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 37 minutes of action. The Bucks will keep an eye on his status during shootaround, but assuming everything checks out OK, expect the MVP candidate to take the court Saturday.
