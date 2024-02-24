Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable for Sunday's game versus the 76ers.
Antetokounmpo continues to receive probable tags due to a nagging knee injury. However, the superstar forward has played in each of Milwaukee's last 16 games and should suit up against Philadelphia.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Carries Bucks to victory Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available to play Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable to face Minnesota•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-double in shocking loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available for Thursday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Downgraded to questionable•