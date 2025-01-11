Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable for Sunday's game versus the Knicks.
Antetokounmpo is expected to suit up Sunday despite continuing to deal with left knee tendinopathy. Considering the superstar forward has played in Milwaukee's last six contests and is averaging 35.3 minutes over that span, his injury designation seems to be simply a precaution.
