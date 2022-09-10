Antetokounmpo (ankle) is practicing with the Greek national team Saturday and is expected to play Sunday against Czech Republic for the EuroBasket 2022 Round of 16, Harris Stavrou of Sport24 reports.

As expected, the two-time MVP won't be slowed down by the mild ankle sprain he suffered against Estonia on Thursday. In four EuroBasket games thus far, he's averaged 29.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in 26 minutes per game.