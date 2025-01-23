Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable for Thursday's game versus the Heat.
Antetokounmpo was also listed as probable for Wednesday's matchup with New Orleans before the game was postponed due to weather conditions. The superstar forward should be good to go against Miami unless he suffers a setback in warmups.
