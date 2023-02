Antetokounmpo (quad) is probable for Tuesday's matchup against the Nets.

Antetokounmpo was sidelined for Sunday's win over the Suns after suffering a quadriceps contusion during Friday's win over Miami, but it appears he'll return to action Tuesday. The MVP candidate has left back-to-back appearances early due to injury, so Milwaukee may be cautious with his minutes moving forward. Antetokounmpo's expected presence will presumably send Bobby Portis back to the bench.