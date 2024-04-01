Antetokounmpo is probable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards due to left hamstring tendinopathy.

Antetokounmpo continues to manage the hamstring issue but has appeared in five straight games and will likely extend that streak to six Tuesday. Over his last five appearances, the two-time MVP has averaged 30.2 points, 15.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals in 38.4 minutes per game.