Antetokounmpo (illness/knee) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Pistons.

Antetokounmpo didn't practice Monday due to a stomach illness, but the aliment isn't listed on the injury report, as the MVP candidate is probable due to right patella tendinopathy. He missed a win over the Heat last week but returned Saturday and posted 42 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in 38 minutes during a win over the Wizards.