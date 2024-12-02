Antetokounmpo (illness/knee) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Pistons.
Antetokounmpo didn't practice Monday due to a stomach illness, but the aliment isn't listed on the injury report, as the MVP candidate is probable due to right patella tendinopathy. He missed a win over the Heat last week but returned Saturday and posted 42 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in 38 minutes during a win over the Wizards.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dealing with illness•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Monster triple-double Saturday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available to face Washington•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Likely to play Saturday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Practices Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play against Miami•